Wide Wednesday
I had an hour to kill this afternoon. I brought my Hasselblad XPan equipped with the 45mm f/4 loaded it with a roll of Fujifilm Superia 400. What I found so utterly fascination with this camera and more important, its format, is how well you can tell stories, just by framing. I might never go back. […]Read more
Different Results – A look at/through the X-Pan
From my last post, it’s no secret that I bought a Hasselblad X-Pan camera. They’re as expensive as they are unique, but I got a great deal from oneofmanycameras.com. I have been shooting n increasing amount of analogue content in 2017, and I’m still debating with myself whether or not I should do a dedicated […]Read more
Another X
I know it’s been a while. I needed a break. I’ll resume broadcast soon. This is my newest “X” So expect wide. Shot on Fujifilm X-T2 – XF60mm f/2.4Read more
That damn gear!
Here I go again. Talking about gear! – well actually I just wanted to let you guys know that I’ve done some changes to the way I use Instagram. Over the course of the last couple of years, I’ve gained quite an Instagram following. Why, is beyond me, but I have. I often think that […]Read more
Don’t f**king die!
The latest issue of the KAGE collective monthly publication is up today. A little late, and a little lean. We all have a lot of stuff going on with our lives at the moment, so it’s not exactly a walk in the park getting these stories done, less keeping them relevant! – But I managed […]Read more
Hamburg with the X-E3
A month ago I went on a weekend trip with the missus to Hamburg. I usually bring my X100 series cameras on these trips, because it’s such a compact around camera system. But this time I brought the prototype X-E3. Mostly because I had it (this was before september 7th) and I thought it could […]Read more
Techart Pro EF to GFX smart adapter
So, I thought I was done with all the gear talk after the X-E3, XF80mm and GF45mm articles last week. But I have been testing a very exciting product for about a month and a half. It’s the Techart Pro Canon EF – GFX smart adapter. One of my absolute favourite things to do with […]Read more
Fujifilm X-E3 Review – The liberator
It’s been a long time coming. The third iteration of Fujifilms X-E line of X-series camera. Built in a rangefinder “brick” styling, but without the OVF of the X-Pro line, the X-E3 is to its bigger brother X-Pro2, what the X-T20 is to the X-T2. As always, the wishlist for features in a new fujifilm […]Read more
Fujifilm XF 80mm f/2.8 macro review – Closer to completion
Sometimes you just experience something that exceeds all your expectations in every possible aspect. The new Fujinon XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM WR OIS Macro is exactly one of those experiences. I still can’t believe just how good and versatile this lens is. This is so much more than just a lens for shooting macro. […]Read more
Fujifilm GF 45mm f/2.8 review – Medium format reportage
Announced almost a year ago at Photokina 2016 the Fujinon GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR completes the “second wave” triplet of GF lenses (together with the GF110mm and GF23mm) for the medium format GFX system. In total there’s now 6 lenses available for the system. The GF45mm f/2.8 is equivalent to the 35mm FOV in […]Read more
Cars and Cameras
This weekend was a great one. It doesn’t matter how hard I try. I can’t hide the fact that I have a thing for gasoline, horsepower and racing. So when Fujifilm Nordic teamed up with Troelsen motorsport, Click Svenborg and Click Mimosa to create an all day event at Padborg Racing Park in Denmark I […]Read more
Number 17
It was just brought to my attention that feedspot rated my blog at number 17 of 75 of the top 75 blogs and sites for Streetphotographers. Apparently they used google ratings, social media interactions etc etc. I have no idea how they calculated this result, but I like it 😀 When all this is said […]Read more