So this is how time flies

I can’t believe that it’s been more than 18 months since I wrote a post on this blog. 18 months! I never really intended for that to happen. But looking back at it now, I can definitely see that every fiber of my body needed a break from it. Just like I needed to step down from being a Fujifilm ambassador. I think it’s two sides to the same coin.

I was worn out.

10 years of constant blogging, catering to social media feeds, attending gatherings with people I didn’t know, having to put on a smile even on the bad days.…

X100V – Lucca, Italy

I didn’t really have anything more to give. And I didn’t even see it coming until it hit me head on. As if I had been in the middle of a roaring thunderstorm that suddenly passed and all that was left was silence, and some damages that needed repairs.

This past year and a half has been all about letting go. Letting go of the feeling of having to deliver on someone elses promises. On having to cater to someone elses ego. Letting go of all that which did not bring me joy and good feelings.

XT5 – XF8mm – Kirkjufell, Iceland

I have been selling the majority of my camera gear, only keeping what I absolutely need, as well as the gear that is special to me. It has been a liberating process for sure. I have also made a switch to shooting much more film stuff than I did before. It immediately slowed down my grotesque fad of having to upload a new fresh image to instagram once a day, as well as putting stuff in the right brand Facebook groups. (Yeah I was that far down the goddamn rabbit hole!)

I tried my best at a 365 project earlier this year with the Leica Q2, but I “failed” a days upload, and just said fuck it and sold it. It wasn’t all that special anyways.

Then I went to Iceland with David Imel, Casey Cavanaugh and Casper Dam. A trip based around the concept of shooting our XPans /TX1s – That has so far been the highlight of my year. It was an absolutely amazing trip filled with so much happiness and laughter that I still smile just thinking about it. It was all that I want my photography to be. Fun, different, challenging…and real!

During summertime this year my WordPress subscription was bound for renewal. I actually let it end. I really had a feeling it would be the end of it. Because I still didn’t feel like posting at all.

So the site went private while WordPress waited for me to pay the renewal fee. And thats how it stayed until earlier today when I brought it back online.

You people have constantly been asking me through mails, DM’s etc if the site was gone forever, and I have not answered you because I simply didn’t know.

But today I suddenly found myself with the urge to write a little again. Attach some images to text, and see where it goes.

Not an edited image btw. Leica M10p – Voigtländer 50/1.2

I can’t promise you a full fledged review site of every new camera that hits the market, the past 18 months has taught me that that is definitely not who I am anymore. But who knows what the next 18 months will bring, right? (I will definitely have to write a dedicated post on that Iceland experience.)

The important thing is that I’m happy writing on the blog again. A feeling that I thought was gone forever. And hey, maybe blogging is making a comeback? Who knows.

Thanks for sticking around through the hiatus. I appreciate you more than you know.

Jonas

