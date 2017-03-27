A.B.S.T. March 27, 2017 by jr050680 It doesn’t always have to be purposeful. Sometimes it just needs to be. Need to exist. This is my way back to my core creative. X-pro1 – XF50mm f/2R WR Share toTwitterFacebookPinterestMorePrintGoogleRedditLinkedInTumblrEmail jr050680 Related 14 thoughts on “A.B.S.T.” I really love the place where you are now! Don’t leave it! Reply Thank you Olaf! I really enjoy it as well. I’m slowing making my way towards a more creative eflux Reply I really like this series, especially abstract ones. Could you tell me if I’m right with the used techniques: #1: long shutter speed with a slight tilt? #2: out of focus? #4: out of focus directly facing a light source? #1, #2 and #4: high iso? Reply Hey Thierry. Thats exactly how it’s done 🙂 /J Reply Great stuff sir. I love this latest and greatest tech known as the Xpro1. I need to save up and buy one. Reply haha. Yeah. It has omgzorz megapixelz overload! 😛 BUt it is a camera with tons of soul. And the files coming from it are so lovely. Reply No matter where you go, there you are. Reply exactly! Reply Love it to see frequent updates here. I look for them almost every day. Jonas, you’re really a talented photographer and writer. Keep on. Reply Hi Heinz. Yeah, that is one of my main goals, in this creative liberatin process. I want to spend less time on social media, and more time on the blog. Glad to hear that you have notticed! 😀 Thank you for sticking around. /J Reply Nice! I’ve also done something like in the first Image some days ago (http://stephancremer.de/2017/02/unscharf-ist-das-neue-schwarz/). Not doing standard things frees your mind from time to time 🙂 Reply Hi Stephan. Exactly! – Very liberating. – And that image in your post is scarily similar!! :O – Great shots my friend!! /J Reply I absolutely love this direction you’re exploring. It’s quite different from your usual work and very inspiring. Not that your street photography wasn’t, it surely was and still is, but this exploration encourages me to try new ways. Thanks Reply I love coming here and seeing new posts almost everyday as of lately! your work is such an inspiration to all of us! Btw I love your words you include as much as the photos 🙂 Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
14 thoughts on “A.B.S.T.”
I really love the place where you are now! Don’t leave it!
Thank you Olaf! I really enjoy it as well. I’m slowing making my way towards a more creative eflux
I really like this series, especially abstract ones.
Could you tell me if I’m right with the used techniques:
#1: long shutter speed with a slight tilt?
#2: out of focus?
#4: out of focus directly facing a light source?
#1, #2 and #4: high iso?
Hey Thierry.
Thats exactly how it’s done 🙂
/J
Great stuff sir. I love this latest and greatest tech known as the Xpro1. I need to save up and buy one.
haha. Yeah. It has omgzorz megapixelz overload! 😛
BUt it is a camera with tons of soul. And the files coming from it are so lovely.
No matter where you go, there you are.
exactly!
Love it to see frequent updates here. I look for them almost every day. Jonas, you’re really a talented photographer and writer. Keep on.
Hi Heinz.
Yeah, that is one of my main goals, in this creative liberatin process. I want to spend less time on social media, and more time on the blog. Glad to hear that you have notticed! 😀
Thank you for sticking around.
/J
Nice! I’ve also done something like in the first Image some days ago (http://stephancremer.de/2017/02/unscharf-ist-das-neue-schwarz/). Not doing standard things frees your mind from time to time 🙂
Hi Stephan.
Exactly! – Very liberating. – And that image in your post is scarily similar!! :O – Great shots my friend!!
/J
I absolutely love this direction you’re exploring. It’s quite different from your usual work and very inspiring. Not that your street photography wasn’t, it surely was and still is, but this exploration encourages me to try new ways.
Thanks
I love coming here and seeing new posts almost everyday as of lately! your work is such an inspiration to all of us! Btw I love your words you include as much as the photos 🙂