A.B.S.T.

by jr050680

It doesn’t always have to be purposeful. Sometimes it just needs to be. Need to exist. This is my way back to my core creative. 

X-pro1 – XF50mm f/2R WR

jr050680

14 thoughts on "A.B.S.T.

  2. I really like this series, especially abstract ones.
    Could you tell me if I’m right with the used techniques:
    #1: long shutter speed with a slight tilt?
    #2: out of focus?
    #4: out of focus directly facing a light source?
    #1, #2 and #4: high iso?

  5. Love it to see frequent updates here. I look for them almost every day. Jonas, you’re really a talented photographer and writer. Keep on.

    1. Hi Heinz.

      Yeah, that is one of my main goals, in this creative liberatin process. I want to spend less time on social media, and more time on the blog. Glad to hear that you have notticed! 😀

      Thank you for sticking around.
      /J

  7. I absolutely love this direction you’re exploring. It’s quite different from your usual work and very inspiring. Not that your street photography wasn’t, it surely was and still is, but this exploration encourages me to try new ways.
    Thanks

  8. I love coming here and seeing new posts almost everyday as of lately! your work is such an inspiration to all of us! Btw I love your words you include as much as the photos 🙂

