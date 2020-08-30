Random at best

It doesn’t have to be all about the cameras all the time. I’d actually rather it be about the images capturing life on the streets.
So here are the images.
A camera was used.
6 comments
Beautiful set of images, Dr. Rask. I missed this type of photographs-only posts from you!
Damn those are fine shots!
Great shots as always!!! You should be blogging more frequently. Recently discovered your blog and almost running out of posts to read.
Refreshingly honest images.
Always love seeing your images Jonas! Hoping we might see some from the 50mm f1 when it’s released!
Great selection of images, inspiring stuff.